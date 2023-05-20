scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a video of herself driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat

By Agency News Desk
Navya, who is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company, shared a sneak-peek into her recent trip to a village in Gujarat, where she met local women and drove a tractor instead of a luxury car.

She took to Instagram where she posted a video of herself along with her team. They visited Ganeshpura in Gujarat. Navya met women at a meeting organised by Aara Health.

She captioned it: “Ganeshpura, Gujarat.”

Navya is the daughter of Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan and her businessman-husband Nikhil Nanda, who is the cousin of actors Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. She also has a brother named Agasthya, who is all set to make his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of ‘The Archies’.

