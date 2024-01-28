‘Bigg Boss 17’: Raftaar, Vir Das, Gauahar Khan cheer for Munawar Faruqui’s win

A string of personalities such as Vir Das, Raftaar, Gauahar Khan and Emiway Bantai among many others have come out in support of Munawar Faruqui as in just a few hours the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ will be announced. Vir Das shared his support on Instagram, saying: “Vote for @munawar.faruqui because he deserves it. And because comedians are boss.”

Emiway Bantai said that the trophy should reach Dongri, where Munawar comes from.

He wrote: “Vote maro Company, Apna bhai @munawar.faruqui ko jeetadalo. Trophy ko Dongri pohchane wala shot hai.”

Actress Gauhar Khan also shared a story on her social media and rooted for him.

She said: “So, everyone from my crazy lot, if you have liked Munawar’s journey, please do vote for him. Only a few hours left. He has had a truly beautiful… actually, a very tested journey inside the Bigg Boss house. So for his composure, for his adab, for his entertainment, do vote for him. Here’s the link to vote for him. Munawar Faruqui, all the very best.”

Musician Salim Merchant too joined the squad.

Sharing a story, he mentioned: “Guys, the Bigg Boss finale is here, my dear friend and the very talented Munawar Faruqui is in the finale of Bigg Boss. I’m sharing the link here; please click on it and vote for Munawar because he really deserves it. Kal Munawar ka birthday hai, toh hume gift mein Bigg Boss ke Trophy chahiye, so go click the link and make Munawar win.”

Ganesh Acharya took to social media and shared a post saying Vote For Munawar Faruqui.

Wait wait…the list is not over yet…

Apart from these celebrities Ali Merchant, Aliquli Mirza, Vishal Pandey, Sana Khan, Ali Brothers, Anant Nadha, Rajiv Adatia, Arjun Kanungo, Paras kalnawat, Zaid Darbar, Millind Gaba, Chetna Pande, Abhishek Upmanyu, to name a few also supported him.

Other finalists are Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande.