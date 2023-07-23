scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) As the first round of eliminations took place in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house during thrilling ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special with Falaq and Jad packing their bags, the next round is only going to get tougher as more drama will unleash itself as Elvish and Avinash get into a fierce argument exchanging pot shots and personal attacks.

In a bit of a funny twist, but not for the contestants, fans have come out and said that the house is now straight up trolling Avinash and Elvish with all the new stunts that have been happening, as the two have become the epicenter of all the main drama.

This has also spread some anger among certain sections of the audiences as they have told the house to stop the rivalry between these two as it is getting toxic and ruining the show, as the new challenges are unable to take place.

The house replied that it is all but a game, the rivalry for all its swearing and even occasional clash of fists is but a friendly game and should be treated as such. It is all theatre and everything is hunky dory.

Fiery arguments are not uncommon in ‘Bigg Boss’ because even Dolly and Manoj had engaged in some angry confrontations before, but that is all but history now.

New challenges await as Salman Khan enters the show, chiding some for their childish attitude before explaining to them the new tasks while also engaging with them in some friendly rapport, causing many bouts of laughter which even left the superstar smiling.

The house is heated up and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is all the rage among viewers, because one thrilling event after the other such as the Captaincy, the controversies, poll of eliminations and finally their very beginning has left fans ecstatic and pumped up, as the house will get more dramatic yet.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on on JioCienma.

–IANS

anv/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
