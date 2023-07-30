scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar tells Pooja Bhatt she feels 'unsafe' around Elvish Yadav

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Housemate Jiya Shankar was heard telling Pooja Bhatt that she does not feel safe around housemate Elvish Yadav after seeing his behaviour in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

Jiya said that even after Pooja spoke about his wrong behaviour with him, he never came and apologised to her. He retorted that Jiya was spreading rumours about him.

In the episode, Elvish was seen being schooled for speaking ill about Bebika Dhurve.

After everyone got up from the couch in the living room, Jiya said: “After your conversation, Elvish came and asked me if I feel unsafe around him. So even then Elvish never accepted that conversation, he said that he was speaking about the comments that had come up on social media.”

“… I do not feel safe around him. Because if he knows and he can say it in front of so many cameras then I don’t know what kind of a person he is outside. His body language and all that you saw… Even after he had a conversation with you, he should have come to me and said sorry but he turned the situation around and accused me of telling wrong things about him to everyone.”

Pooja added: “I agree with you about that. I told him that if you are thinking that’s a different thing but you are saying it in front of the camera, are you stupid about it? He has lots of issues. And Manisha Rani is the one who starts the fire. It is because of her, Abhishek and everyone’s behaviour has changed. And she is not real at all. “

Elvish then comes to apologise to Bebika and Jiya for talking inappropriately.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mark Ronson forced to scrap some 'great songs' from 'Barbie'
This May Also Interest You
News

Mark Ronson forced to scrap some 'great songs' from 'Barbie'

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane pulls out of Leicestershire stint for One-Day Cup

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan talk about their 'rough' journey

Technology

Critical & emerging technologies to emerge as important metrics of power: Jaishankar

Technology

New malware targeting Android users to steal sensitive data using OCR

News

Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated

News

Angelina Jolie wants to date someone up to her 'impossibly high' standards

News

Oppenheimer urged Nehru to bar thorium exports to US for its N-goals

News

The Gita did more than just give Oppenheimer a quote that outlived him

Sports

Croatia Open: Wawrinka reaches final with win over Sonego

News

Affair that got Oppenheimer cast as a communist, tailed by the FBI

News

Halle Berry seen skateboarding in bikini ahead of her 57th birthday

News

The Mattel doll loses out to Nolan, the Bomb and the Gita in India

News

Usha Uthup to be a part of musical love saga 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'

Technology

India innovations helping Samsung create seamless multi-device experiences globally

Sports

'Will always look at the bigger picture': Rahul Dravid defends experimentation in ODIs against West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

Surge in Hepatitis A and E, eye flu cases following unusual rains in NCR

Technology

Neighbours fume at new X logo, Musk says won't leave San Francisco

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US