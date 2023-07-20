scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Manisha, Abhishek duke it out in fiery argument

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The temperature in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is getting hotter, the stage is warm and fires are brewing as confrontations become more intense.

Setting up the table for more heat packed emotional drama, contestants Manisha and Abhishek take pot shots at each other as they engage in a fiery argument over the bed issue.

On the night before, Abhishek refused to change beds, and Manisha firmly believes he took the wrong stand. However, Abhishek will dismiss the matter, stating it’s a trivial issue and will advise not to blow it out of proportion with unnecessary arguments.

Unfortunately for Abhishek, this will not get buried under the hatchet and rather than putting dirt over what was a trivial matter, Manisha will be seen fuming with anger as what started as a trivial matter will end up escalating into an anger-fuelled confrontation. This will lead to fiery arguments on both sides and the night in the house will become a bed for great drama.

On the other side, even more tensions are brewing as Elvish has taken up the role of the captain and will now be dishing out different tasks to different contestants, leading audiences to ponder over the question as to whether the others will be able to handle Elvish’s tough captaincy or not.

Earlier, the show already raged with some controversy leading to a viral campaign against contestant Jiya who had added hand wash inside Elvish’s cold water, generating much anger amongst audiences and contestants alike, each chastising her for the perceived ‘harmless prank’.

Now the Captaincy Task has taken route and drama will unfold as the thrill escalates.

So amid the coming challenges, tensions are rising on both sides as each of the housemates stand their ground and don’t deviate from their stand, though this does not bode well for the new challenges ahead.

To watch this intense clash unfold and the thrilling challenges ahead, viewers can tune into JioCinema to watch the latest of what goes on in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

