'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Palak Purswani, who is known for her work in ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ Season 7, ‘Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’, ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’, ‘Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee’, ‘Badii Devrani’, and ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, and also appeared on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, is all set for the Grand Finale of the streaming counterpart of the reality show.

Palak took to the stories section of her Instagram on Monday and shared a photo collage as she got ready for the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ grand finale. She wrote on the pictures, “Let’s get finale ready (sic)”.

Palak was evicted from the show on 25 June. She became the second contestant to be eliminated from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house. Prior to her eviction, Instagram influencer Puneet Superstar was the first contestant to be evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house. Puneet got evicted within 24 hours after he violated the norms of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

People on the Internet had a gala time following the eviction of Puneet Superstar as many netizens came up with hilarious jokes on his eviction with some even going to say that, “This is the longest vlog in history, 24 hours” a comment on Puneet Superstar knack of vlogs on Instagram.

–IANS

aa/dan

