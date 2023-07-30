'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt and Salman Khan talk about their 'rough' journey

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Pooja Bhatt, who is a contestant and show’s host Salman Khan were seen talking about the “rough” time in their careers.

In a heartwarming and candid moment during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Pooja Bhatt revealed the lowest phase of her life during a heartfelt conversation on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

She opened up about the time when her movies stopped working, and she found herself at a career crossroads. Undeterred by setbacks, Pooja found solace in filmmaking and embraced the role of a director. Now, the show has provided her with a platform to reconnect with the world, share her story, and rediscover her true self.

Salman Khan also shared his experience of going through a rough patch in his illustrious career.

He admitted that there were times when he took his stardom lightly, but life eventually taught him the value of hard work and dedication. Grateful for the second chance that life bestowed upon him, Salman expressed his joy in being able to rise above his lowest moments and emerge stronger than ever.

As the contestants listened intently, Pooja and Salman’s candid revelations resonated with everyone in the house, inspiring them to share their lowest moments as well.

Salman has been a part of the industry for over three decades. He made his debut in 1989 with ‘Biwi Ho Toh Aisi’. Over his long journey, he has starred in popular films such as ‘Andaz Apna Apna’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Dabangg’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger’ franchise and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ to name a few.

Pooja is the daughter of Indian filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt and the half-sister of Alia Bhatt and cousin of Emraan Hashmi. She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt’s television film Daddy in 1989. Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ in 1991.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/kvd