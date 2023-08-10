scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha, Anunay Sood to engage in jolly banter

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) As the grand finale for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ approaches, new guests have graced the doors of the house.

Travel vloggers Mohit Minocha and Anunay Sood will meet up with the contestants, and go around having fun and engage in jolly banter and laughter, in a break from the drama that is soon to follow.

All sorts of guests have been coming to the house with the coming of the grand finale.

First it was Mahesh Bhatt along with the parents of Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Then came the thrilling appearances of Raftaar and Mahira Sharma.

Now the two famous vloggers will go around the house and explore its colourful and great decor, as well as the rooms as contestants began teasing each other, such as Abhishek calling one room Elvish’s own ‘Mangalsutra’.

Bebika Dhruve, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha will all be present there as well, as they are certainly not going to want to miss out on the chance of having a good laugh amid the great commotion and drama which is surely going to come, and bring with it unexpected surprises.

Just now, a lot of thrills have come as unexpectedly Jiya Shankar who had become quite a favourite in the show was evicted. One by one various contestants ranging from Falaq to Jad all got their names off the roster, and now the match is brewing between Elvish and Abhishek.

Whatever Salman Khan has got planned, it is sure to be affected by the online polling of fans who seem greatly polarised as both Abhishek and Elvish have gained quite the following, and their respective fan camps are also very strong.

While this maybe anyone’s game now, the entry of Mohit and Anunay will surely mark a good break from all this absolutely bonkers rollercoaster of drama that is the house.

The finale is all set to take place on August 13.

Bigg Boss OTT 2′ airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

anv/prw

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
