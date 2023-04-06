scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl last November.

By Agency News Desk
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover finally share a picture of daughter Devi

Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective about their daughter’s pictures being out in the public domain.

But now, the pair has let the guard down and shared her first picture by themselves on social media.

The ‘Race’ actress took to her Instagram recently to share 2 images of Devi. The adorable pictures have melted the hearts of the acting couple’s fans. Bipasha wrote in the caption: “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.”

The couple’s industry friends reacted to the picture and took to the comments section to share their blessings. Dia Mirza blessed Devi in the comments section, and wrote: “God bless you Devi. I love you! And can’t wait to hold you.”

Vivan Bhathena called her “sunshine” and Kajal Aggarwal called her the “cutest little munchkin.”

Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post as she wrote: “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.”

Sussanne Khan wrote: “She is absolutely gorgeous, god bless you three loads of love darling.”

Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.”

Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she’s soooooooooo cute!!!! God bless!!!”

Previous article
Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'
Next article
UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Congress leader EVKS Elangovan tests Covid negative, discharged from hospital

News

MAMI flags off Year Round Programme with Colorists' Workshop

Technology

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter goes faster, higher on 49th flight

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 23K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Ready to roll out cutting-edge tech, innovation with 5G range: iQOO's Nipun Marya

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo lays off 30% of its workforce

Technology

UPI emerges as 2nd most popular mode to repay digital loans: Report

News

Sachet-Parampara to judge a singing contest in 'Junooniyatt'

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Ruturaj frontrunners to win Orange Cap; Chahal, Rashid top picks in Purple Cap race

Sports

'We were just one hit away from win', says RR captain Sanju Samson after a loss against PBKS

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan batted responsibly and that's why Punjab pulled off this performance, says Raina

Technology

Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods raises Rs 300 cr to diversity offline

Technology

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a see through outfit at her new song launch ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US