Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s little daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turn six months older. Both took to their Instagram handles and shared cute photos of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she celebrated her half-birthday.

The couple shared pictures of Karan with Devi along with heartfelt notes. Bipasha Basu shared a cute picture of her hubby Karan and daughter Devi, which was clicked at their daughter’s half-birthday celebrations. “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi… Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts… Grateful,” Bipasha captioned her Instagram post.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, shared a picture of himself with Devi, in which the father-daughter duo is seen enjoying the sunset, on his Instagram handle. “Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes!” the actor captioned his post.