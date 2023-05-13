scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turn six months older

By Pooja Tiwari
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their daughter turning six months older

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s little daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover turn six months older. Both took to their Instagram handles and shared cute photos of daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover as she celebrated her half-birthday.

The couple shared pictures of Karan with Devi along with heartfelt notes. Bipasha Basu shared a cute picture of her hubby Karan and daughter Devi, which was clicked at their daughter’s half-birthday celebrations. “Happy 6 months to our heart .. Devi… Thank you everyone who sent her love, wishes and the sweetest gifts… Grateful,” Bipasha captioned her Instagram post.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, shared a picture of himself with Devi, in which the father-daughter duo is seen enjoying the sunset, on his Instagram handle. “Happy half year birthday to our heart. Devi. Mama and papa love you mostest! Thank you all for your love and wishes!” the actor captioned his post.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
YouTuber who crashed his plane to gain online views faces 20 yrs in prison
Next article
Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration
This May Also Interest You
News

Armaan Malik calls 'HIIR' his boldest collaboration

Technology

YouTuber who crashed his plane to gain online views faces 20 yrs in prison

Sports

PCB appoints Grant Bradburn as head coach of Pakistan

News

Bump alert: Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her full-grown baby bump

Technology

Top 5 TWS earbuds under Rs 12K in India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in a flowy gown as she poses with Vatsal Sheth

Health & Lifestyle

Funding into mom & baby care companies plunges 80%, no new unicorns

News

Rhea Chakraborty, Gautam Gulati refuses to shoot with Prince Narula

Technology

PlayStation-backed studio Deviation Games faces layoffs

Health & Lifestyle

Low vitamin D levels can increase long Covid risk: Study

Sports

Hockey Kerala working strenuously on developing national-level talents

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunting their casual looks at airport; blushes as paps call them ‘Bhaiyaa Bhabhi’

News

Jennifer Lawrence 'died laughing' over ad that inspired 'No Hard Feelings'

Technology

28-year-old billionaire Austin Russell acquires 82% stake in Forbes

Technology

Toyota apologises after 2.15 mn customers' vehicle data exposed for a decade

News

Vin Diesel headlines 'Fast X' premiere outside Colosseum in Rome

Sports

Botafogo beat Corinthians to stay top of Brazil's Serie A

Sports

Sudirman Cup Finals: China aims to defend title as qualifications for Paris 2024 kick off

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US