Blackpink’s Lisa announces own management label 'LLOUD'

Seoul, Feb 9 (IANS) Member of popular all-girl K-Pop group Blackpink, Lisa, has announced her own management label ‘LLOUD’, saying that it will help her showcase her vision in the fields of music and entertainment.

Lisa took to her Instagram to announce the news about her new label ‘LLOUD’ along with a new profile photo.

In her message, Lisa expressed her vision for ‘LLOUD’, stating: “Introducing LLOUD, a platform to showcase my vision in music and entertainment. Join me on this exciting journey to push through new boundaries together.”

She even shared a black and white picture, featuring her dressed in a suit with ‘LLOUD’ written on it.

The official website of ‘LLOUD’ described the label as: “At LLOUD, our passion as an artist management company is to create experiences that transcend genres and connect generations. Our core lies in relentless innovation and a commitment to authenticity. We’re not just pushing boundaries; we’re redefining them, crafting chart-topping and genre-defying music.”

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. They debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Songs chart, respectively.

It was followed by the single album ‘Square Two’ in November, whose song ‘Playing with Fire’ was the first by a Korean girl group to enter the Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

–IANS

