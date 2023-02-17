scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he begins shoot for his directorial debut

Boman Irani's son Kayoze is all set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film

By News Bureau

Actor Boman Irani’s son Kayoze is all set to venture into Bollywood as a director with his first feature film and the proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son.

Taking to Instagram, Irani wished his son luck on his new adventure, “Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of shoot.”

The pictures shared on social media show the actor and his wife Zenobia hugging their son and bestowing all their blessings and wishes for their son as he embarks on this new journey.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Dunki’.

Previous article
After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding
Next article
Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively
This May Also Interest You
News

Joan Baez documentary plumbs dark corners of her life, spotlights abuse by father

News

Naseeruddin Shah plays Emperor Akbar in OTT series Taj Divided by Blood

News

Rima Das’ Assamese feature ‘Tora’s Husband’ trailer launched

Fashion & Lifestyle

Insta post first, family later: Why Paris Hilton kept baby's birth a secret

News

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique in viral video challenge

News

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill nabbed, sent to police custody

News

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Pankaj Batra reunite 13 yrs after 'Main Tenu Samjhawan Ki' for 'Dhola'

News

Ranveer Singh to play with Marvel star Simu Liu, others at NBA all-star celebrity game 2023

News

Harshita Gaur says 'Jehanabad' has earned her respect as an actress

News

Abhilash Thapliyal recollects humbling experience that he got during 'SK Sir Ki Class' shoot

News

Bollywood gets its own ‘Prince’ in ‘Shehzada’

News

Ryan Reynolds calls his home a 'zoo' after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively

News

After calling Swara Bhasker B-grade actress, Kangana Ranaut wishes her wedding

News

InCar Trailer: ‘InCar’ is a bone-chilling journey of a victim-survivor

News

Shiv Thakare Clocks 2 Million Followers On Instagram

News

As ‘Pathaan’ tickets sell for Rs 110, Shah Rukh Khan says ‘phir dekhni padegi’

News

Biggest Oscar-nominated films to showcase at 2023 edition of Oscars Film Fest

Technology

iOS devices may soon read back iMessages in sender's voice

Review

Web Series Review | The Night Manager: Rich cast for imperfect narrative

News

Zelenskyy, Kristen Stewart, 'germaphobic' Anne Hathaway lead a strong start to Berlin Film Fest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US