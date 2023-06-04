scorecardresearch
Britney Spears: 'Gained weight, but at least I have a b*** now'

Britney Spears says she has gained weight. The 41-year-old pop star took to social media to share a video of herself dancing around to the Janet Jackson hit 'All Nite (Don't Stop)'

By Agency News Desk
Britney Spears _ pic courtesy instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears says she has gained weight. The 41-year-old pop star took to social media on Sunday to share a video of herself dancing around to the Janet Jackson hit ‘All Nite (Don’t Stop)’ where she wore white knee-high boots, turquoise bikini bottoms and white crop top and noted in the caption – which was initially in Spanish – that she has put on a few pounds but is now able to “move her butt” all day, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She captioned the post: “I gained weight, but at least I have butt now and can move it all day!”

The ‘Baby One More Time’ hitmaker – who regained control of her multimillion dollar fortune and various aspects of her life since a conservatorship that had been governed by her family for over a decade was terminated in November 2021 – recently took to social media to seemingly deny rumours that she had had a breast enhancement in the early days of her career.

As per ‘Female First UK’, alongside a throwback snap of herself in a bra, Britntey – who has sons Sean, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline but is now married to actor Sam Asghari – wrote on Instagram: “Only shoot I ever did in the woods !!! Way back before I had kids. The only thing I remember is my stylist saying ‘Uhhhhhhhhhhh !!! Your b**** Britney a they’re huge, what happened ???’ I said I have no idea (sic)”.

Just weeks ago, the ‘Toxic’ singer was reunited with her mother Lynne after years of not speaking amid the conservatorship battle.

Sources told TMZ that Lynne was driven from LAX airport to the home of Britney’s manager, Cade Hudson, and from there took an Uber to her daughter’s home.

