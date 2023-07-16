scorecardresearch
BTS' Jungkook ranked No. 1 on Spotify with first solo single 'Seven'

Seoul, July 16 (IANS) K-Pop superband BTS member Jungkook’s first solo single, ‘Seven’, has been ranked at top of the streaming giant Spotify’s daily top song global chart. 

The digital single, unveiled Friday, topped the chart after being streamed nearly 16 million times, his agency said Sunday, reports Yonhap.

The agency, BigHit Music, said the feat made Jungkook the first Korean soloist to land a song atop Spotify‘s global chart. The record also made ‘Seven‘ the most streamed of songs newly listed on Spotify‘s global top songs chart.

The instrumental version of ‘Seven‘ also debuted in 65th place, while Jungkook‘s two other numbers, “Still With You” and “My You,” ranked 54th and 113th on the chart, respectively.

Jungkook unveiled ‘Seven‘ on Friday, becoming the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga.

The summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 106 countries, including the United States, Britain, Canada, Germany and France.

At home, the song also claimed the top spot on Melon, Genie, Bugs and other major charts.

