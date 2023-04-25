scorecardresearch
Canadian actor dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) A Canadian actor named Saint Von Colucci has passed away at a young age after undergoing surgeries to look like K-pop superband BTS’ singer Jimin.

Saint Von Colucci died at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning, April 23 after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago. He was only 22 years old, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to his publicist, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for a US streaming network. He went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in in November 2022.

He developed an infection from the implants and due to complications, he had been intubated but he died hours later.

His publicist Eric Blake tells Daily Mail Von Colucci moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 to get into the music industry. He was working as a trainee for one of the three big South Korean Entertainment companies, his publicist says.

“Its very tragic and very unfortunate,” says Blake, who had been working with the young actor since March 2022. Blake shares that Von Colucci, who stood 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes, was “very insecure” about his looks.

“He was very insecure about his looks,” Blake explains. “He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide an wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have.”

He said Von Colucci had 12 cosmetic procedures over the last year, including jaw surgery, implants, a face lift, a nose job, eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction and some other minor surgeries. Blake says his client knew how risky the jaw implant surgery was, since they reshape your natural jaw and put implants in them, but he still wanted to get it.

Blake said the young actor was “very unhappy about his appearance.” He adds of the late singing hopeful, “He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard from him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks.”

Von Colucci started filming the Korean drama ‘Pretty Lies’ in June and shooting was completed in December. He played one of the main characters as an international student.

–IANS

dc/svn/

