CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) YouTube sensation CarryMinati has amassed over 40 million subscribers and 3.4 billion views on his channel. He has become the most subscribed individual personality of Indian origin on YouTube within India and across Asia.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, said: “I’m truly touched with all the audience’s love and support. I am grateful to have achieved a milestone I set for myself this year. For now, with the love and support of my fans, I want to explore other areas which can bring more depth to my content. I want to continue learning and evolving as I get older.

Ajey is counted among the most successful YouTubers of India who now joins the league of global influencers such as PewDiePie and MrBeast as the only Indian on the Top 50 list of most followed personalities on YouTube.

His authentic approach has garnered him numerous accolades, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button.

TIME magazine recognised him as one of the 10 Next Generation Leaders in 2019, while Forbes included him in their prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2020 and India Today in the 50 Under 50 list in 2021 respectively.

Business partner and manager, Deepak Char who has been with CarryMinati from the start of his professional journey said: “This is a guy who has meticulously studied YouTube content for a decade now and understands the pulse of the audience and the brand community. The snowball effect is going to get larger and larger. I think we’re at the beginning of how big Carry’s going to propel from this point on.”

As of August 2023, CarryMinati’s social media presence stands impressive with 18.5 million followers on Instagram and 3 million Twitter fans.

His main YouTube channel boasts a staggering 40 million subscribers, while his gaming channel, CarryisLive, enjoys the support of 12 million subscribers and his BTS channel CarryMinati Productions Official is about to cross 1 million subscribers.

