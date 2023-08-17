scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

CarryMinati becomes highest subscribed personality of Indian origin in Asia

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) YouTube sensation CarryMinati has amassed over 40 million subscribers and 3.4 billion views on his channel. He has become the most subscribed individual personality of Indian origin on YouTube within India and across Asia.

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, said: “I’m truly touched with all the audience’s love and support. I am grateful to have achieved a milestone I set for myself this year. For now, with the love and support of my fans, I want to explore other areas which can bring more depth to my content. I want to continue learning and evolving as I get older.

Ajey is counted among the most successful YouTubers of India who now joins the league of global influencers such as PewDiePie and MrBeast as the only Indian on the Top 50 list of most followed personalities on YouTube.

His authentic approach has garnered him numerous accolades, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button.

TIME magazine recognised him as one of the 10 Next Generation Leaders in 2019, while Forbes included him in their prestigious 30 Under 30 list in 2020 and India Today in the 50 Under 50 list in 2021 respectively.

Business partner and manager, Deepak Char who has been with CarryMinati from the start of his professional journey said: “This is a guy who has meticulously studied YouTube content for a decade now and understands the pulse of the audience and the brand community. The snowball effect is going to get larger and larger. I think we’re at the beginning of how big Carry’s going to propel from this point on.”

As of August 2023, CarryMinati’s social media presence stands impressive with 18.5 million followers on Instagram and 3 million Twitter fans.

His main YouTube channel boasts a staggering 40 million subscribers, while his gaming channel, CarryisLive, enjoys the support of 12 million subscribers and his BTS channel CarryMinati Productions Official is about to cross 1 million subscribers.

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears makes 1st social media post after divorce news
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears makes 1st social media post after divorce news

News

(IANS Review) Bachchan Brilliance: Abhishek's riveting performance elevates R. Balki's 'Ghoomer' (IANS Rating: ****)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts pink crop top and mini skirt at Jonas Brothers concert

News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US