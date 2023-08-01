scorecardresearch
CBFC asks ‘OMG 2’ makers to modify certain parts of film, grants ‘A’ certificate

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) The upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’, which has been at the centre of another controversy of late, has finally received its censor certificate, with the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) asking the makers for certain modifications in the film.

The CBFC has granted an ‘A’ certificate to the film making it Akshay’s first film in 12 years to get an ‘A’ certificate. His last film to get an ‘A’ certificate was ‘Desi Boyz’ in which he starred alongside John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Chitrangada Singh.

After watching the film, the Examining Committee (EC) of the board, referred the film to the Revising Committee (RC) since the film had a religious angle and the former didn’t want to take any chances. Recently, the clearance of films such as ‘Adipurush’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, having the religious angles, has irked certain sections of the audience and has put the CBFC at the centre of criticism from those sections.

The revising committee had recommended a few cuts and modifications in the film to issue a ‘U/A’ certificate to the film. According to sources, after much deliberation with the makers, the film has now been passed without any deletions.

“There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members.” However, the film has now been granted an ‘A’ certificate allowing only the adults to watch the film.

“For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn’t want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board”, the source added. Now that the censor certificate is in hand, the film’s makers are set to start the marketing campaign for the film.

‘OMG 2’ will be released on August 11 in theatres where it will clash with the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’. All eyes are now set on August 11 for the big clash as both are legacy films and command a huge fan following.

–IANS

aa/svn

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
