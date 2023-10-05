'Chachu' Bobby Deol pens sweet note for Rajveer Deol as he makes his foray in movies

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Animal’, took to his Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt post for his nephew Rajveer Deol’s debut in the film industry.

Rajveer entered the movie with his film ‘Dono’ which hit the theatres on Thursday.

The occasion was made even more special as the debut date also marked the anniversary of Bobby’s first movie ‘Barsaat’.

The ‘Soldier’ actor shared a picture of himself with his nephew and wrote as he wished Rajveer the very best on entering the world of movies.

Bobby wrote in the caption: “I can’t wait for tonight. You have worked so hard for this day, beta and finally the moment has arrived when we all will see you living your dream on the big screen… 28 years back this day was a very special day in my life when my first film released and today it’s become even more special because my Rajveer’s first film is releasing. We all are very proud of you. Good Bless you (sic).”

Rajveer, clearly touched by his uncle’s heartfelt message, responded in the comments section, saying, “Thank you so much chachu.”

Meanwhile, celebrations have only started in the Deol family as Rajveer’s father, Sunny Deol’s film ‘Gadar 2’ smashed records at the box-office at it minted Rs 524.75 crore at the box-office become one of the highest grossing films in the history of Hindi cinema.

–IANS

aa/pgh