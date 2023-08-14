scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ out now

'Chaleya' brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers

By Editorial Desk
'Chaleya' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' out now
Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan song Chaleya _ pic courtesy yt

Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, ‘Chaleya’ boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh’s collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara bring forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie that ignites the screen. Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit.

Arijit Singh’s emotive rendition adds an extra layer of emotion to Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of love, as Nayanthara’s exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao. The song captures the essence of the heart’s deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

5
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study
Next article
SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

Technology

SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic

Technology

Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study

News

Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

Technology

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

News

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Technology

Why 80% of bosses regret earlier return-to-office plans

Sports

Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports

Sports

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

Technology

Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing, ISRO gears up for Sun

Technology

Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder: Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?

Sports

Women’s Premier League: Coach Jon Lewis reviews off-season camp with UP Warriorz

News

Aleeza Khan on 'Radha Mohan': Shabir Ahluwalia is 'set ki jaan'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar gifts herself a new car

Sports

Jacob Duffy replaces Blair Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US