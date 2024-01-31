scorecardresearch
Chandan K Anand on ‘Fighter’: Agility, mental strength were key

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Actor Chandan K. Anand opened up about the challenges of performing high-octane scenes in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’, saying agility and mental strength were the key.

In the movie, Anand takes on the challenging role of a fighter pilot.

Discussing the challenges of performing high-octane scenes on ‘”Fighter’ sets compared to other film sets, the ‘Class’ actor said: “Every journey and role has its own unique challenges and preparation. To be in a film like ‘Fighter’, we had to be prepared for any kind of stunts. So all the actors were really taking care of their fitness to do justice to their parts.”

“In other films and roles, there are different challenges. As a fighter pilot, agility and mental strength were key. Every shot taken was crisp and quick, as was the direction and action for all the actors. This required agility and alertness from the actors in their performances,” he shared.

On his experience of working with Siddharth Anand and co-stars, Anand, who is also part of the movie ‘Gunjan Saxena’, said: “He is a master director. His passion, energy and vision make him the best in the industry. It takes a lot for me to become someone’s fan, and yes, I am a huge fan of Siddharth Sir.”

“Luckily, all the actors were so nice, positive, and humble. From Hrithik Sir I learned hard work and dedication to the craft; from Deepika Padukone, kindness and humbleness; from Anil Kapoor Sir, never-dying passion and love for acting; and from all my co-actors, that dreams and action create reality. It was a journey that will be remembered for a lifetime,” he added.

‘Fighter’ is an action-packed film that follows the story of two Indian Air Force fighter pilots, played by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

