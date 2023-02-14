scorecardresearch
Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, 'The Playback Singer'

By Glamsham Editorial
Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct 'The Playback Singer'
Nidhi Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anupriya Goenka

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal has wowed the audiences with his acting chops, and now is all set to wield the megaphone for his next, ‘The Playback Singer’, alongside essaying one of the lead roles. Anupriya Goenka of Padmaavat, Criminal Justice & Aashram fame and Nidhi Singh (Permanent Roommates, Mismatched, Apharan) joins Chandan as a part of the lead cast.

Set in Patna, The Playback Singer is a musical period romance which will see the journey of three characters and their struggles. The film is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

The film is being produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. The Playback Singer adds as the second film to Lonestar Film’s 2023 slate after ‘Cancer’ and also marks Chandan Roy Sanyal’s second directorial outing.

Speaking about The Playback Singer, actor & director Chandan Roy Sanyal said, “This project has been in my head for years and then been on papers for another few. It is very close to my heart and I wanted to see it crystal clear in my mind first till I was convinced. It’s a period piece so the pre-production is very heavy, it is very research led. I have a very strong technical team in place to make this flawless. When I narrated the story to Pankaj and Devansh from Lonestar they totally backed me on the research aspect. This one is a labour of love and it will be served with a lot of warmth.”

Lonestar Films is a US based production house which has recently forayed in India. Headed by Mr. Pankaj Mamtora who is based in the US, Devansh Patel leads the Indian arm as the Chief Creative Officer. The film is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

