Chandrayaan 3: Film folks await lunar landing with bated breath

As landing of Chandrayaan 3 draws closer, Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, Shekhar Kapur and Rishabh Shetty lauded the space mission

By Agency News Desk
As the moment of landing of India’s third lunar exploration mission – Chandrayaan 3 draws closer, the Indian film industry is super charged up to witness the latest lunar mission making history. Bollywood celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, R Madhavan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-director Rishabh Shetty lauded the space mission as they took to their respective social media accounts to send their best wishes to the scientists and the brains behind the mission as they hoped for a successful landing.

Abhishek Bachchan, who recently appeared on the latest season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by his father Amitabh Bachchan, called it a moment of pride.

He said on the show: “I am feeling very proud. It will land on 23rd evening and our chests swells with pride because our space programme has reached the moon,” Abhishek told the media recently. Singer Hariharan reportedly said: “The whole country is together in this .. we can achieve everything when together (sic)”.

Actor R. Madhavan, who turned director with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic based on scientist Nambi Narayanan, also congratulated ISRO. ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ showcased how Nambi was falsely accused of espionage, it also spoke about his contribution to ISRO and how he succeeded with Vikas Engine.

On August 23, Madhavan took to his X (erstwhile Twitter) to send his best wishes for Chandrayaan-3. He tweeted: “Madhavan says ‘Chandrayaan-3 will be a success’, congratulates Nambi for Vikas engineChandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS —- MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro IN ADVANCE on this spectacular success. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD. Congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too .. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch (sic).”

Rishab Shetty shared images of Chandrayaan 3 from the moon and took to Twitter to express his happiness. He wrote, Tomorrow marks yet another milestone for India, thrilled to be part of witnessing this historic day. Let’s join in prayer for the safe landing of the #VikramLander.”

Shekhar Kapur tweeted: “Almost 250.000 kms away today India’s #Chandrayaan3Mission will attempt a landing in the darkness .. on the far side of the moon A billion hearts praying for its safe landing that will lead India to the forefront of the world’s exploration of space Jai Hind.”

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to those of the Chandrayaan-2. Its propulsion module acts like an orbiter. The propulsion module carried the lander and rover configuration until the spacecraft attained a 153 × 163 km lunar orbit.

