'Chernobyl' screenwriter Craig Mazin to receive writing credit in 'Dune: Part 2'

Los Angeles, June 21 (IANS) Screenwriter and director Craig Mazin, who is best known for creating shows such as ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘The Last Of Us’, will now also be receiving writing credit on director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming sci-fi epic drama ‘Dune: Part 2’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, during a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz’s ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, Mazin said that he is essentially out of the movie business but will collaborate with certain directors for an occasional gig.

“I’ll work with certain directors when they call because I love them and because they’re so brilliant,” he explained. “So if Denis Villeneuve calls, then absolutely. I’m there for three, four weeks – a month – to work on what you’re working on.”

Mazin stressed that while working on his own projects is his top priority, he will on occasion take up some more additional work. He went to confirm that he recently contributed to the script of ‘Dune: Part Two’, for which he will receive an “Additional Literary Material” (ALM) credit.

Coming long after the original script had been completed, he said that he was more of a participating writer and that kind of work that used to go “uncredited.”

“You come in, you do a little work, and then you leave,” he said. “It used to be that you couldn’t even say that. But now they have this additional literary material (credit).”

According to THR: “Beginning January 1, 2022, the credit became available to writers that ‘rendered WGA-covered writing services on theatrical features who do not receive writing credit,’ according to the guild.”

“These writers’ names will now appear during a movie’s end credits and on industry databases. Seventy-three per cent of voting members supported the credit, with voting taking place in November 2021.”

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ series is based on the 1965 book series of the same name by author Frank Herbert.

Part Two will continue the journey of protagonist Paul Atreides as he has now joined the Fremen tribe of the desert planet Arrakis, planning to exact vengeance on those who destroyed his family. The movie wrapped production in December, and will release on November 3, 2023.

–IANS

