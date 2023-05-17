scorecardresearch
Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for 'Venom 3'

Los Angeles, May 17 (IANS) After matching wits with Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor has found a new superhero to face off against.

Ejiofor has closed a deal to co-star opposite Tom Hardy in Sony and Marvel’s ‘Venom 3’, reports Deadline.

Hardy is set to return as the titular character with the franchise’s longtime writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reins. Juno Temple also is on board.

As per ‘Deadline’, Sony had no comment on Ejiofora¿s casting.

Marcel and Hardy also will produce, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story she and Hardy wrote. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker also are producing.

Plot details are unknown other than Hardy is returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films grossing a combined $1.36 billion worldwide. It also is unknown who will be joining Hardy from previous films or whether any characters from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters will be joining the film.

Who Ejiofor will be playing is being kept under wraps.

The 12 Years a Slave Oscar nominee is no stranger to comic book world, having recently reprised his role as Baron Mordo in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the ‘Multiverse of Madness’, which bowed last summer. He most recently starred opposite Emilia Clarke in ‘The Pod Generation’, which premiered at Sundance.

Next up for Ejiofor is ‘Rob Peace’, which he also directed and is starring in. He also will return for Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’.

