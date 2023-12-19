Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year: Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt says that Christmas is her favourite time of the year and for her it is all about joy, love, and togetherness. Alia’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ is all set to have its television premiere on Colors Cineplex on December 24, and the actress feels it’s the best way to celebrate Christmas is to watch it with family and loved ones.

“Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans. The season is all about joy, love, and togetherness and that’s what our film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all about,” Alia said, adding that the film “is very close to my heart”.

“I hope it adds an extra sparkle and loads of warmth to your celebrations!”

The film’s director Karan Johar said: “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked my return to the cinemas after seven years and I was taken aback by all the unanimous love it received in theatres. It proved that this era of love is all about ‘love hain toh sab hain’.”

Ranveer shared that the film’s reception during its theatrical release was overwhelming, and now, as it reaches the homes of millions with the world television premiere, he is quite thrilled.

“This film holds a special place in my heart, as it exalts the strength of love and its ability to bind souls together, weaving a tale of an unbreakable familial bond. May this Christmas be a tapestry of abundant warmth, happiness, and the enchanting magic of ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ brings to all hearts,” he added.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the romance dramedy ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

The film is a modern love tale, underpinned by an old-word love story. It traces the journey of Rocky, a spirited Punjabi, and Rani, a sharp Bengali journalist, who fall in love and decide to live with each other’s families determined to prove that they’re a perfect match.

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head – Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 added: “’Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a heartwarming addition to our robust lineup of films, promising viewers a delightful and joyous experience.”