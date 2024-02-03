scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

Cine workers' union demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'stooping so low'

By Agency News Desk

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Saturday released a statement asking for an FIR against controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey. Poonam made headlines on Friday, after a statement of her “demise” due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later on Saturday, she shared a video claiming she “faked” her death to ignite a conversation on the topic of cervical cancer, which many agree was in bad taste.

AICWA on Saturday took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared a statement describing the gimmick by Poonam as “highly wrong.”

The statement read: “The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable.

“After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such levels for PR.”

The AICWA then said that there should be an FIR again Poonam and her manager.

The statement further read: “Poonam Pandey’s manager had confirmed the False News, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her Manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute.”

The post that created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death on Friday read: “Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

“In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Previous article
Jeremy Renner talks about his recovery, shares if he’s up for another ‘Avengers’ film
Next article
2nd Test: Bumrah takes magical six-fer as India earn massive 143-run lead over England
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US