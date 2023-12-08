'Country of Blind' at Oscars, Hina Khan says, 'fingers crossed for nomination'

The Hina Khan-starrer film ‘Country Of Blind’, which is based on the eponymous novel by H.G Wells Novel, is amongst various films contending for the nomination race for the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards.

The screenplay of the film had been acquired by the Oscars Library in October 2023 to be a part of its permanent core collection.

Sharing her excitement on this achievement, Hina Khan said: “Fingers crossed for this to turn into a nomination! I am extremely happy to see all the hard work pay off in such a special way. From Cannes to the Oscars, it’s been an exciting journey.”

“This film has only garnered lots of love and it is lovely to see an Independent Indian production hitting such an amazing milestone! Being able to represent India on such prestigious platforms like Cannes and now the Oscars is truly a moment of pride for me and our entire film team,” she added.

‘Country of Blind’ also stars Anushka Sen, Shoib Nikash Shah, Namita Lal, Inamulhaq, Pradyuman Singh Mall and Jitendra Rai.

Director Rahat Kazmi said: “We have always prayed and manifested for this film to be a part of our lives. Our entire team has worked day and night to do justice to it. I am happy that prominent personalities like Golden Globe director and winner Siddiq Barmak and Cannes jury member Christian Jeune have praised the film so highly. This gives me and my partners a big boost as a filmmaker to believe in our craft.”