'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

The Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah-starrer series 'Dahaad' will be screened at the upcoming edition of the Berlin Film Festival.

By News Bureau

The series will be screened at the Berlinale Series, a key component of the Berlin Film Festival.

With this, ‘Dahaad’, directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, has become the first Indian series to premiere at the Berlinale and compete in the Berlinale Series Competition.

The 8 part series, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead role, is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. The slow-burn crime drama follows the investigation headed by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station after a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Bhaati begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

The series has been produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment and will stream later this year.

