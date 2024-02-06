HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone gave a 'pep talk' to 'non dancer' Mahesh Shetty before filming a song

Deepika Padukone gave him a pep talk before filming 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter' as being a "non dancer" he was very nervous to shoot for it.

By Agency News Desk
Deepika Padukone gave a 'pep talk' to 'non dancer' Mahesh Shetty before filming a song
Deepika Padukone | Mahesh Shetty - Pic courteys news agency

Actor Mahesh Shetty recalled how “sweetheart” Deepika Padukone gave him a pep talk before filming ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from ‘Fighter’ as being a “non dancer” he was very nervous to shoot for it. Mahesh said: “DP is a sweetheart. Super motivating and all heart, always going out of her way to make others feel special. She was very much a part of our boy gang and gelled in so smoothly.

He then recalled: “I clearly remember the day we were filming ‘Sher Khul Gaye’. I being a non-dancer was a little petrified since I was dancing along with none other than Hritik and DP themselves but she took me aside, gave me a much-needed pep talk and put all my inhibitions at ease.

“I will never forget and will always cherish that day and how she helped me and got me rolling with the thought that I’m doing well and ‘jo hoga dekha jayega’.”

In the Hrithik Roshan-starrer, Mahesh Shetty stars in the role of Squadron Leader Rajan Unninathan, a wingman to Patty (portrayed by the former).

Helmed by the acclaimed Siddharth Anand, the film co-stars Deepika in the lead, in addition to others.

Up next on the work front, he will be seen in a web show titled ‘Kan Khajura’, an adaptation of the Israeli series ‘Magpie’, alongside Mahesh Shetty. The cast of the show also include Mohit Raina and Roshan Mathew.

Previous article
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash?
Next article
Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra reunite for a music video; BTS pictures goes viral
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US