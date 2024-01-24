Deepika Padukone shares her experience of working in ‘Fighter’ at Tezpur Air Base: Lived in quarters, played badminton

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Fighter’, shared her experience of shooting the film at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. “I remember we shot our first schedule in Assam for 15-20 days. That was a live active air base. It was a great decision on Sid’s (Siddharth Anand) part to start the film on that note. It gave us the tone and the pitch to carry the story forward. The real aircrafts, fighters and their families were there. We were eating in the same place as the officers and we were living in their quarters,” she said.

She further mentioned, “We played badminton with them. It was all so surreal, we could literally hear a sukhoi aircraft taking off every five minutes. There’s not much information beyond this that we can share given the protocols of the forces. Some fighters were also assigned to work with us. They gave us extremely valuable inputs in terms of the costumes, flying the aircraft, the body language, how to salute and flying a chopper. Not just as actors but also as human beings we all learned so much.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ will debut in theatres on Thursday (January 25) .