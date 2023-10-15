Deepika Padukone shares her look as Shakti Shetty from 'Singham Again'

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in an extended cameo appearance in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, has shared her look of a cop from her upcoming film ‘Singham Again’ and also revealed the name of her character – Shakti Shetty.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the film. The first picture shows the actress holding a goon by his hair as he lays at her feet. The actress while sticking the barrel of the gun in the goon’s mouth can be seen staring into the camera with a sinister laugh on her face and blood stains on her uniform.

Since the picture was shared on the first day of Navratri, it also gives a strong reference to goddess Durga slaying Mahishasur at her feet.

The other picture shows Deepika laughing with the barrel of the gun resting on her forehead. She can also be seen wearing bandages on her hands.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Introducing…Shakti Shetty”.

Deepika’s ‘Fighter’ co-star Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section and wrote, “Amazing, nicely done”.

Deepika was announced as a part of the starcast of ‘Singham Again’ and that she will be playing a lady cop during a press event for her husband Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Cirkus’, last year in Mumbai.

The ‘Singham’ franchise, helmed by superstar director Rohit Shetty, is part of Shetty’s cop universe which stars actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh in the role of cops.

–IANS

aa/dan