Deepika, Ranveer celebrate 10 yrs of ‘Ram-Leela’: 'Film changed our lives forever

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) As their magnum opus ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ released 10 years ago on this day, actors and power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went down memory lane and said that the film changed their lives in more ways than one.

The reason why the movie is special to the actors is because Ranveer and Deepika met on the sets, after which they started dating.

Ranveer also shared in chat show that it was love at first sight when Deepika came over to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house for narration.

In 2015, Ranveer then proposed to Deepika.

The two actors took to Instagram, where they shared moments from the sets of the 2013 film, which is based on the tragedy Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.

Ram-Leela narrates the star-crossed romance between the two eponymous lovers from two gangster families, who fall in love with each other, but gets separations due to their families’ rivalry for centuries.

The pictures were captioned: “10 years of Ram Leela – the one that changed our lives forever in more than one ways.”

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ also starsSupriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali have then worked together in blockbusters such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

–IANS

dc/prw