Demi Lovato recalls early relationships with older men, calls them 'gross'

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer Demi Lovato has said that she is currently thriving in her new relationship, with boyfriend Jordan Rutes.

Reflecting on her ‘daddy issues’, the singer has opened up about her previous relationships with older men, calling them ‘gross’.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer, who had previously dated Wilmer Valderrama despite their 13-year age gap, recalled her earlier relationship, during the September 11 episode, of SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

“I can say with confidence that my daddy issues aren’t anything that are inside of me anymore,” the ‘Camp Rock’ actress, 31, said.

“I think there’s a few signs to that. I’m with a partner that is my age, essentially. I look back on the past (of dating older men) and think ‘that’s gross”, Page Six reported.

Demialso gushed about her “healthy” relationship with Lutes, 32, and her hope to one day tie the knot and have kids with the fellow musician.

“There’s this partnership there that is just so magnetic, and the way that we laugh together. It’s just nonstop. I think if you can find someone that makes you feel safe, that you’re so attracted to, that you laugh with constantly, that’s the formula of a really great relationship,” the singer added.

The ‘Heart Attack’ singer first met with the Canadian musician, while working on her album ‘Holy Fvck’. Jordanhad co-written multiple songs on the album, and according to her, she was instantly attracted to him.

“He came in to write on one of my sessions and I was in the studio and was immediately attracted to him. I like texted my friends on the side and was like, ‘He’s so hot!’ ” she said.

Before her current romance, the songstress was involved with several older men, including Valderrama, whom she began dating in 2010. Demiwas with the ‘That ’70s Show’ alum, 43, on and off for six years.

The former couple met when the popstar, at the time a pop-rock singer, was 17 years old, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until she was 18. At the time, the actor was 29.

About six years after their breakup, Demi released the song ‘29’, which fans speculated was about Valderrama. While she never confirmed the rumours, she did warn other girls against dating older men.

“If you’re a young girl and you think that it’s sexy or fun to date older men, it’s not OK unless you’re of age,” Demisaid in an August 2022 episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

–IANS

