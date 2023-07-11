Demi Lovato teams up with Slash for rock 'n' roll version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Los Angeles, July 11 (IANS) Pop-star Demi Lovato is all set to release a rock version of her 2017 hit song ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, which will feature Slash, the lead guitarist of legendary hard rock band Guns N’ Roses.Promoting the track, Demi posted on social media, which Slash also reposted, “‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Rock Version feat. Slash. This Friday! Have your pre-saved?”

While the lyrics for the song will remain the same, the popular track will now have a heavier sound and an attitude packed twist due to Demi going more aggressive and the guitar icon’s hard edged heavy riffs, giving the whole track a different vibe.

According to Billboard, “Upon its original release in 2017, ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking her highest-charting hit. The track spent an impressive 36 total weeks on the tally.”

‘Sorry Not Sorry’ will follow a string of other rock versions of Demi’s prior pop hits. Back in March, the singer had dropped a harder edged, amped-up, guitar-centric version of her 2013 hit ‘Heart Attack’ which was followed by a rock version of ‘Cool for the Summer’ in May.

As reported by Billboard, following the release of ‘Heart Attack’, Demi said she wanted a new version of the song that was more representative of the harder edged rock version of her latest, ‘Holy Fvck’, which featured a mix of pop-punk, hard rock and some elements of industrial music and heavy metal.

Talking about her happiness about being able to give a new interpretation of her hit, she said, “I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music.”

–IANS

anv/arm