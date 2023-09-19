scorecardresearch
Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates first Ganpati with husband Shaan

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is excited to continue to follow the ritual of bringing Ganpati Bappa home when the festival begins in Mumbai.

This year, the actress, who earned popularity for essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in the serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, will for the first time participate in holy festivities along with her husband Shanawaz Shaikh.

The actress said : “Lord Ganesha is considered to be one of the most loved and revered of all, regardless of individual beliefs and customs. He is considered to be the god of good beginnings and wisdom, it is in his name that new ventures are undertaken and important life decisions made.”

“This year my celebration are very special because, as I will welcome him home along with my husband, Shaan. The excitement is double and the celebration will also be double and grand. I’m looking forward to celebrate my first Ganpati post marriage,” she added.

The actress, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Deesha in the drama ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, is a devotee of lord Ganesha known for removing obstacles.

Devoleenashared: “Lord Ganesha is also known as Vigneshwara, one who removes obstacles. Removing obstacles is his religion. And he being with me always I’m sure that every obstacle can be overcome. I’m happy that he blessed me with a new show on professional front.”

“I’m a huge admirer of him since my childhood and started bringing Bappa home after shifting to Mumbai from Assam.”

“I always believe whether in our professional or personal life, with the right attitude and a never-say-die attitude, even what seems like the most impossible can be handled with his blessings. All you need is to have faith on him,” the actress added.

