Dharmendra is a proud father with success of 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra on Saturday congratulated his son Sunny Deol on the success of ‘Gadar 2’ and was ecstatic about its box office performance, and thanked audiences for making it a blockbuster.

Taking to his X account (formerly called Twitter), the actor posted a picture of himself and wrote: “Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai (Friends, it is only a father with great luck who gets to see his son, when he becomes a father playfully fight with his children).”

He added: “Sunny brought me to USA to enjoy the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Great full to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A block buster.”

Dharmendra has been very giddy about the success of his son’s latest cinematic venture, and has congratulated him and the entire team several times since then.

Currently in the US, while in India the film has lived up to its hype, internationally it still hasn’t gone out, particularly in countries with a significant Indian diaspora.

The Sunny Deol starrer upon its release in theatres has taken the audiences and the box office by storm in India, managing to collect Rs.700 crore worldwide, surpassing its initial box office estimations, which are expected to be maximum Rs 450 crore for lifetime.

As such, the film is currently one of the highest grossing Indian films of 2023, banking on its strong nationalism pitch.

‘Gadar 2’ is set in the period of 1951 to 1971, as the protagonist Tara Singh once again goes to Pakistan, this time to rescue his son while thrashing the Pakistani Army.

Sunny Deol took his father to the US for a vacation.

