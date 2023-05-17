scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Homi Adajania talks about an incident, where veteran star Dimple Kapadia left the shoot of ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’.

Talking about his working relationship with Dimple Kapadia, Homi Adajania said, “Every time we do a project, Dimple decides to quit a week before we start shoot. She’ll call me up because she gets anxious and acts like a child who’s acting in her first world.”

“And we went through this on Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo as well, just like we’ve gone through this on all our projects. But this time, she took it one step further.”

He added: “We were shooting the dinner table scene where she announces that she’s going to declare a vaaris on the day after Janmashtami. I remember she did her take but she was not happy with it. However, there was a lot of shoot left to do of that scene so she requested the associate director to allow her to redo that take, which was granted to her but only after we finished the pending scenes to shoot for that day.”

Homi further said: “I remember there was a couples scene we were shooting and Varun had finished his bit and he was driving back to the hotel which was an hour away in the middle of the night. Even Radhika had not slept for 48 hours because she was coming off another shoot directly for this.”

“We pretty much thought we’d finished the shoot for the day, at which point Dimple reminded us that she was going to be allowed another take, very unlike Dimple, but obviously she was not happy with her performance so she wanted to this. I’m so glad too that we did it because finally when Dimple did that take, she absolutely killed it!”

“She is the most undemanding actor you can ever work with. But for some reason that night, she just really felt she had much more in her and she had not given it.”

Talking about his meeting with Dimple the next morning after this shoot, Homi said, “So after this long shoot, we go back to our hotels and sleep and meet her for breakfast in the morning and she tells me that she had actually gone to the airport to fly back to Bombay – in the middle of the schedule because she didn’t want to do this anymore.”

“Luckily, at some point she turned around and better sense prevailed. So yes, there was a fine one pulled by Ms. Kapadia during the shoot.”

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Govt approves foreign training, competition trips of four Olympic sailors
Next article
Sara Ali Khan goes 'desi' for Cannes red carpet debut
This May Also Interest You
News

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow feels her late dad speaks to her through numbers

News

Sara Ali Khan goes 'desi' for Cannes red carpet debut

Sports

Govt approves foreign training, competition trips of four Olympic sailors

Sports

Dharamsala to host IPL after decade with 'rainproof' outfield

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra looks smoking hot in red dress poses with Lisa, Zendaya and Anna Hathaway at a Bulgari event

Sports

Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

Sports

Kudermetova beats Zheng Qinwen for semis at Italian Open

Technology

Musk hits at George Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

News

Sylvester Stallone wants to chronicle his notoriety with reality show

News

Johnny Depp receives 7 mins standing ovation at Cannes for 'Jeanne Du Barry'

Technology

Meta starts beta test of 'members-only worlds' in Horizon Worlds

Technology

Money transfer service Zepz to lay off 420 employees

Sports

Dudamel takes charge of Mexico's Necaxa

News

Best-selling author Amish Tripathi gets married in London

Technology

Musk teases two new EVs, a cheaper $25K hatchback likely soon

Technology

Apple's App Store stopped over $2 bn in fraudulent transactions in 2022

Technology

IBM confirms acquisition of Polar Security reportedly for $60 mn

Technology

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO to US lawmakers

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US