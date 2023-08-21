scorecardresearch
Disha Patani on her directorial debut: 'It has helped me express myself'

Disha Patani said that it has helped her express herself and that it was an exciting challenge to shift the perspective.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Disha Patani, who stepped into the director’s shoes with her newly dropped music video ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’, said that it has helped her express herself and that it was an exciting challenge to shift the perspective. Along with directing the video, the actress stars in it . As for the messaging of the music video it is extremely meaningful and talks about how one should be carefree of all the judgements of the world and to just focus on themselves and not to be bothered by what others have to say to put you down.

“I am feeling an extreme sense of satisfaction and happiness to have finally put out a part of me, with ‘Kyun Karu Fikar’. It has helped me express myself, in a very different way by taking on the role of a director also, this time,” Disha said.

She added: “It was an exciting challenge to shift the perspective from being in front of the camera to being the one behind it as well. I am so grateful to the entire team who was a part of it and believed in my vision. I hope people relate to the message of being free from the perception of the world and focus on self love.”

It’s a very cheerful and empowering song and has a very international pop feeling to it while also giving us major K- Pop vibes.

On the professional front, Disha Patani will be seen in two pan-Indian films, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Kanguva’. Additionally, she is also a part of ‘Yodha’ opposite Siddharth Malhotra.

2
