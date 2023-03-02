scorecardresearch
Disha Patani wishes 'Tiggy' Tiger Shroff, calls him 'beautiful'

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday and his former rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani has shared an adorable birthday message for him.

By News Bureau
On Tiger’s birthday, Disha shared a picture of him wearing a tiger costume and wished him. She wrote: “Happy birthday Tiggy. Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you.”

Tiger is currently shooting for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

It was on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’, when Tiger was questioned about his relationship status with Disha. He told Karan that they are just good friends and they went together for lunch often because they like the same kind of food. The two never admitted to the relationship or the break-up.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, which was directed by David Dhawan.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar.

Bumrah likely to fly to New Zealand for back surgery: Report
Ahead of Oscars, Ram Charan soaks in the 'LA vibes'
