Diwali dhamaka on OTT: ‘Asur 2’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Pataal Lok’ promise spectacle of good vs evil

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of celebration and reflection on the triumph of good over evil. And what better way to embrace the spirit of the season than to indulge in some binge-worthy series that capture this eternal battle between light and darkness.

From thrilling crime dramas to supernatural showdowns, here are some web series and audio series that will keep you on the edge of your seat while highlighting the timeless importance ofgoodversusevil.

‘Asur2’

The CBI is back in action, racing against time to hunt down the diabolical serial killer, Shubh Joshi. Shubh is on a mission to prove that there’s nogoodleft in the world, and darkness will consume humanity. As heroes crumble and the stakes rise, can the shattered Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and devastated Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) unite to stop Shubh’s vengeful quest? Join the chase, witness the relentless pursuit, and explore the eternal clash ofgoodandevilin this thrilling series. It is streaming on JioCinema.

‘Breathe: Into The Shadows2’

Abhishek Bachchan returns as Dr Avinash and J, with a mission to end the lives of six people, each convicted based on the 10 sins of the mythological character Ravana. Can the determined cop, Amit Sadh, save the innocent from certain death? Will Nithya Menen protect her daughter from the monstrous J? Will Dr Avinash finally conquer his dark alter ego? The answers lie in this thrilling series that keeps you at the edge of your seat. It is streaming on Prime Video.

‘CriminalJustice: Adhura Sach’

Experience the gripping drama of ‘CriminalJustice: Adhura Sach’, where the battle betweengoodandeviltakes centre stage. Follow the intense murder case of a teenage celebrity, Zara Ahuja, and the troubled young Mukul Ahuja, accused of her death. With Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Purab Kohli, Swastika Mukherjee, and Adinath Kothare in prominent roles, the story unravels the quest forjusticein a world filled with prejudice and mistrust. Can Mukul find his way out of this mess? Will truth prevail, or willevilovershadowgood? The intriguing series explores the age-old conflict between right and wrong. It is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

‘PataalLok’

Delve into the gripping world of ‘PaatalLok’, where the battle betweengoodandevilunfolds. Follow the journey of Hathiram Chowdhary, a cynical cop, as he investigates a high-profile case that leads him into the dark realms of the underworld. ‘PaatalLok’ draws inspiration from traditional concepts of heaven, earth, and hell, symbolising the different classes of India and its four estates. The story’s prime focus is the hellish underworld in East Delhi. It’s a tale of crime, corruption, and the unrelenting pursuit ofjustice, making it a must-watch thisDiwali, highlighting the age-old struggle between light and darkness. It is airing on Prime Video.

‘Chanakya’

ThisDiwali, tune in to the captivating audio series that brings to life the incredible journey of Chanakya, the mastermind behind one of India’s greatest empires. Discover howgoodtriumphs overevilas Chanakya’s strategic brilliance and unwavering determination lead to the rise of the Mauryan Empire. His story is a timeless reminder of the power of intellect and strategy in shaping the destiny of a nation. Don’t miss the chance to be inspired by the legendary Chanakya’s enduring legacy. It is available on Pocket FM.

–IANS

sp/kvd