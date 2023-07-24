scorecardresearch
Doja Cat angered at fans for naming her fanbase 'kittenz'

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Rapper Doja Cat could not stop herself from publicly holding back to voice her disagreement on learning that her supporters use “Kittenz” as the nickname of her fandom. 

The 27-year-old rapper furiously tweeted, “My fans don’t name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f***ing ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

In response to Doja’s online rant, a fan, who held Twitter handler @thekittenzweb, asked back, “What should I change my name to since you don’t like the term kitten.”

The ‘Say So’ singer quickly suggested, “Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it’s never too late.” She later, however, removed her tweets without giving any explanation why, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Another devotee, in the meantime, asked Doja in a separate tweet: “??? only using the name YOU gave your fans.” The ‘Kiss Me More’ raptress then replied in a since-deleted tweet, “When I was an alcoholic teen.”

In addition to responding to fans naming her fanbase ‘Kittenz’, Doja also gave her two cents on a fan using her name as the username of their Twitter account.

In a tweet, she ranted, “You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f**k.” She was referring to a Twitter account with a screen name @amalazandiledlamlni.

Other fans immediately reacted to Doja’s rant with one proposing, “Doja Cat slandering her fans is crazy tbh cos I dont understand why you would attack your fans for just giving themselves a name just like every other fanbase out there. I know what signs like these mean.”

Another, in the meantime, suggested: “I feel like Doja is being mean to her fans because she wants out of the industry. But has anyone informed her that she can simply just stop making music and… leave?”

In a follow-up tweet, the commenter continued, “Unless she’s another one in a dodgy contract and this is her Willow Smith moment, the equivalent of shaving her head, she really can just…Quit!! Infact I’m sure people would rather it than her being a top b***h for no reason.”

