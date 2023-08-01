scorecardresearch
'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl 2' trailer takes the baton from the film's predecessor and promises to deliver 10x comedy brought alive by stellar star cast.

By Agency News Desk
'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 _ pic courtesy yt

The trailer of the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film ‘Dream Girl 2’, which was unveiled on Tuesday, takes the baton from the film’s predecessor and promises to deliver 10x comedy brought alive by stellar star cast.

The trailer begins with Karam’s (Ayushmann Khurrana) father (Annu Kapoor) receiving a call from a credit card recovery agent, Ayushmann kicks off the comic extravaganza as he mouths the dialogue in a sultry tone as her alter ego of Pooja.

It then presents Ananya Panday’s character who plays Karam’s love interest with the couple planning to get married soon. However, the character of Ananya’s father puts forth a condition that requires Karam to collect INR 25 lacs in his bank account in 6 months. To this, Karam says, “Roadies chal raha hai kya yahan pe, task de rahe ho mujhe” thereby establishing a meta moment as Ayushmann, who made his debut with the 2012 film ‘Vicky Donor’, entered the showbiz through the second season of the youth adventure reality show ‘Roadies’.

The trailer then goes onto share key bits from the film’s narrative as Karam assumes the avatar of Pooja in order to get the money so that he could live happily ever after with his lady love. The comedy ensues as Karam faces the trials and tribulations during the course of his transformation as Pooja.

Joining the lead starcast is an ensemble of comedy heavy weights including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz, all geared up to deliver.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann said, “‘Dream Girl 2’ has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I’m elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again”.

The trailer promises laugh riots with dialogues like Ayushmann’s, “Upar se leke neeche tak poora assembled hoon main (I’m fully assembled from head to toe)” in reference to his avatar as Pooja.

“‘Dream Girl 2’ is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout,” said Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms. “With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa’s brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023,” she added.

Lead actress Ananya Panday shared her thoughts on the project, saying, “Working on ‘Dream Girl 2’ was an absolute blast, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza.”

The film has been produced by Balaji Telefilms and sees them partnering with Meta with the collaboration includes innovative initiatives like the #ReelWala Trailer.

‘Dream Girl 2’, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa is set to release in cinemas on August 25.

Agency News Desk
Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

