scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Drishyam 2' helmer Abhishek Pathak to tie knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Feb

By News Bureau

The director of the recent Bollywood superhit film ‘Drishyam 2’, Abhishek Pathak is all set to tie the nuptial knot with his long-term girlfriend Shivaleeka Oberoi in February. Shivaleeka is an actress, who has worked in the ‘Khuda Haafiz’ franchise.

Close friends and family from the film fraternity will be expected to attend this grand wedding. The who’s who of Bollywood are said to make an appearance at the wedding and bless the couple.

Sources have confirmed that the wedding will be a 2-day intimate affair in Goa. The couple had a dreamy proposal in Turkey, where Abhishek Pathak proposed to Shivaleeka Oberoi against the backdrop of hot air balloons. The grand proposal video also did rounds on social media.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak recently directed the massive blockbuster ‘Drishyam 2’, which bailed the struggling Hindi film industry at the box office out of troubled waters. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Sharan, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.

Shivaleeka Oberoi made her foray in Bollywood with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ opposite Vardhan Puri, grandson of Amrish Puri.

Previous article
2nd ODI: India face challenging NZ, aim to win consecutive 50-over match series at home (preview)
Next article
Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’
This May Also Interest You
News

'USA Today' names NTR Jr in Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

Sports

2nd ODI: India face challenging NZ, aim to win consecutive 50-over match series at home (preview)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US