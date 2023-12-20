Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Drones light up Dubai sky with Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose ahead of ‘Dunki’ release

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Dunki', was recently in Dubai for the promotions of his film.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dunki’, was recently in Dubai for the promotions of his film.

During the event, several drones lit up the sky in Dubai as they made the formations of SRK’s name, his signature pose and an aeroplane which is the motif of ‘Dunki’.

The trailer of ‘Dunki’ was also screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

The superstar was also seen dancing to the beats of ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ and ‘O Maahi’.

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

SRK was dressed in a black casual ensemble, paired with a red jacket as he was seen in a boat in Burj Lake.

Along with SRK, the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani, and writer Abhijat Joshi were present at the promotional event.

‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar, two of the biggest names in Hindi cinema.

The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Vikram Kochhar.

It is based on the illegal immigration channel that desperate people often take to relocate to the US, the UK or Canada in search of a better life and opportunities.

The film is set to bow in cinemas on December 21.

