Dunki Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal all set to go London by any means in this hilarious comedy film

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday on Thursday, the teaser for his third film of the year after the blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki, was unveiled.

The eagerly-awaited Dunki teaser gave the best look yet the at film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Dunki also features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role alongside Shah Rukh. Vicky Kaushal also features in the film.

The teaser begins with a group of men and women dressed in black, crossing a desert while a sharp shooter has a mark on their backs. As he fires a shot, we travel back in time to where it all began with a bunch of friends from Punjab who hope to work and live in London someday.

These include Shah Rukh Khan with his friends Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and two others. Shah Rukh’s character Hardy vows to help his friends get to London by any means necessary.

Dunki will hit theatres in India on December 22.