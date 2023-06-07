scorecardresearch
Eijaz Khan is keen for Wasim Khan's back story in 'City of Dreams' spin-off

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Eijaz Khan, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘City of Dreams’, has shared that he would want to know the backstory of his character Wasim Khan if the series progresses into its fourth season.

Talking about his character, Eijaz Khan said: “I am so glad and thankful to the audience for the love they have given Wasim Khan and I am not surprised as the character and the dialogues are extremely well written. If season 4 was to be made and there had to be an audience I would like to know Wasim Khan’s backstory with Ameya Rao Gaikwad, Jagdish Gurav and Jiten Kaka and other characters.”

The series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh and Rannvijay Singha.

The actor further mentioned: “It would be a great spin-off if Nagesh dwells into the life of Wasim Khan, be it as a cop or a politician. I would be all in for the spinoff because I will get to explore the character even more and work with Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat and Sachin Kulkarni.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, ‘City of Dreams’ season 3 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Acclaimed Gujarat cardiologist dies of heart attack at 41
