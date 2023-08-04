scorecardresearch
Ekta Kapoor says she doesn’t like to stick to genres in films

Ekta Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her production, 'Dream Girl 2', said that she doesn't like to stick to any particular genre in films as she has TV for that.

Ekta Kapoor says she doesn't like to stick to genres in films
Ekta Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

Ekta Kapoor, who has given some of India's most iconic television shows and films, and is awaiting the release of her upcoming production, 'Dream Girl 2', said that she doesn't like to stick to any particular genre in films as she has television for that.

Ektaa is all set to captivate the audience with a diverse array of stories, offering a refreshing change. ‘Dream Girl 2’ is a mass comedy that promises to tickle funny bones and serve as a delightful respite from the ordinary.

Talking about dabbling with different genres in films, Ektaa said: “I’m doing a film with Rhea Kapoor, which is a coming-of-age story of a girl in her early thirties who is fighting conditioning versus individuality. It stars Bhumi Pednekar. The Hansal Mehta-Kareena starrer is an untitled Nordic Noir thriller. We are bringing back one of my favorite franchises, ‘LSD 2’. ‘The Crew’ is a comedy with three top actresses headlining the film.”

She further mentioned: “‘Dream Girl 2’ is a mass comedy. I don’t like to stick to genres in films. I have to do a lot of that on television. So, this gives me a break from doing the same kind of content.”

‘The Crew’ which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as the leads. The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R. Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew’ is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network. The film will debut in theatres on March 22, 2023.

9
