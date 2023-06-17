scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Exploring various avenues,' Rajniesh Duggall to headline 'VideoCam Scam'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actor Rajniesh Duggall will be seen in an upcoming web series, ‘VideoCam Scam’, that draws inspiration from a real-life event. It is directed by Vaibhav Khisti.

“The story is based in Indore. What is unique about this story is the scam and a big percentage of people have been affected by it,” said the actor.

Produced by Blue Drop Films, some parts of the series have also been shot in Mumbai. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Farnaz Shetty, Kunj Anand, Aradhana Sharma and Pritam Singh also star in the project.

He also mentioned how much he enjoys doing web series, especially those that mirror reality. “Web series based on real incidents always intrigues the audience,” he added.

In career, the actor is always ready to experiment.

“I am exploring various avenues. I pick and choose the kind of work I do. Webseries and short films boom is here to exist. Audiences are exploring new content too. Right opportunities are very important in everyone’s career.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World Bank approves $150 mn loan to support Resilient Kerala Program
This May Also Interest You
News

World Bank approves $150 mn loan to support Resilient Kerala Program

Sports

Ashes 2023: Edgbaston Stadium to turn blue for Bob Willis during day two's play

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia get criticism from former players over defensive opening day tactics

News

When Sumeet Vyas had a fun shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

Venezuela midfielder Soteldo agrees to permanent deal with Santos

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows HIV can lie dormant in brain

News

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

News

Jisshu Sengupta says his 'initial instinct' was to say no to 'The Trial'

News

Vineet Kumar Singh says working in 'Siya' changed his perspective on rape

News

The Night Manager: Anil Kapoor’s character Shelly is a doting father

Technology

NASA teams up with 7 US companies to advance space capabilities

Sports

Ashes 2023: Pietersen not pleased with England's adventurous declaration, Nasser Hussain calls it brilliant

Health & Lifestyle

US likely to see shortage of antibiotics for children, adults: Report

News

Decoding Ekta Kapoor’s unstoppable success as content czarina

Technology

Ex-ISRO official promoted Sisir Radar test flew drone fitted with 'Rabbit SAR'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Dharmendra dances with grandson Karan Deol on 'Yamla Pagla Deewana'

News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after car crash

Technology

9 in 10 Indians approve standardise charging cables for mobiles, tablets

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US