Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in ‘Imlie’ and is currently seen in ‘Dharam Patnii’, revealed how he decided to become an actor.

He shared: “I had been doing drama and theatre since school and one day when I was sitting in a math class, I remember I was so bored and in my head, I was like what am I doing sitting here, I want to do something else. That’s when it hit me that I just want to be an actor and I want to go to Mumbai.”

He has done TV shows like ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’, among others.

Furthermore, he elaborated: “I messaged my brother that this is the scene. I sent him a long message because I was very scared to tell anyone else at home. I was very nervous and scared waiting for his reply and he said ‘don’t worry I’ll talk to our parents’. And this was my first initial step towards becoming an actor,” Fahmaan concluded.

