scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Fans are elated as Rajini's 'Jailer' emerges as a blockbuster

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Tamil megastar Rajinikanth’s latest movie, ‘Jailer’ is emerging as a blockbuster as fans are elated with his performance as well as the young director Nelson Dileepkumar. The movie produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the banner of Sun films is being screened in 900 theaters across Tamil Nadu.

R. Pradeep Kumar, a software engineer from Kerala settled in Chennai, while speaking to IANS said: “Rajani is marvelous and so is Mohanlal, the Malayalam super star who is playing a cameo in the movie. Can’t describe about the making of the movie and Nelson has proved once again that he is an indispensable presence in Tamil film world.”

The movie has a huge pre-review and fans were even conducting ‘moun vrat’ (vow of silence) at certain pockets of Tamil Nadu including Madurai and Tiruchi for the success of the movie.

Prabhu Pandian, an active member of Rajani fan club based in Madurai and a businessman, while speaking to IANS said: “Rajani has delivered again. I’ve been a fan of the super star since I was a school-going boy and I’ve watched all his movies from ‘Padayappa’ and ‘Jailer’ is something different with Rajani, JackieShrof, Tamana and Mohanlal performing exceedingly well. All credit to Nelson Dileepkumar for the wonderful direction.”

The movie has collected Rs 13 crore in pre-booking figures till yesterday and the movie is emerging as a huge blockbuster if initial responses are to be counted.

Manonmani, a housewife, after watching the movie with her husband and son at PVR cinemas in Chennai’s Anna Nagar, told IANS: “Rajani is something different. The movie has given such a positive energy to me that it will stay with me for several days. He is such a great actor who can uplift a society as such, and we as Tamilians are proud that we have such an actor in our midst.”

Fans welcomed the movie ‘Jailer’ by throwing rose petals and jasmines to the screen in most of the theaters in Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Theni, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Salem, Erode and all other major spots of the state.

–IANS

aal/kvd

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Malele fires Shanghai Shenhua past Shenzhen in CSL
Next article
Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show
This May Also Interest You
News

Disney+Hotstar loses 12.5 mn subscribers as cricket becomes no-show

Sports

Malele fires Shanghai Shenhua past Shenzhen in CSL

Technology

Google launches redesigned 'Arts & Culture' app for Android

Technology

US announces new bans on investments in China, Beijing disappointed

Technology

Twitter fined $350K for delayed response to Trump's account search warrant

Sports

Santos forward Washington on Chelsea radar

Technology

Threads getting feature to directly share posts in Insta DMs, new mention button

Sports

Polish sprinter Zakrzewski completes double gold at European Athletics U20

Sports

Real Madrid youngster Arribas joins Almeria

Sports

Gary O'Neil named new Wolves coach after Lopetegui departure

Technology

BGMI maker Krafton pledges $150 mn investment in India

Health & Lifestyle

UP govt to launch campaign against filaria from today

Health & Lifestyle

Bangladesh's dengue death toll passes 350, with 101 new deaths in August

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Delhi FC, Tribhuvan Army FC share spoils in 1-1 draw

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: India men's hockey team thrashes Pakistan 4-0, to face Japan in semis

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stance on PIL against appointment in National ART and Surrogacy Board

Health & Lifestyle

Ortho dept of Goa Medical College performs first robotic surgery

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar to tee up at Women's British Open

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US